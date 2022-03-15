Buzz: RRR Team planning for pay-per-view Release

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film and the entire nation is waiting eagerly for the release. The movie is hitting the screens on March 25th and the theatrical, non-theatrical rights are snapped for record prices. Pen Studios holds the non-theatrical rights and they are sold to various parties. Jayantilal Gada revealed that the film’s OTT release will happen only after 75 days after the theatrical release.

The makers of RRR are in plans to release the film through pay-per-view format after the theatrical release and before the OTT release. Jayantilal Gada refused to reveal more details about this and the discussions are going on. The makers of RRR will make an official announcement about the same. This concept is called Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) and the content can be accessed for a period of 24 hours. RRR features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the heroines in RRR.