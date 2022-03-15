TDP holds protest in Assembly for second day on hooch deaths

The Opposition TDP continued its protest in both houses of Legislature in AP on Tuesday. The party MLAs and MLCs reached the Legislature complex holding placards and raising slogans seeking resignation of the chief minister.

The MLAs and the MLCs served adjournment motion in both the houses seeking discussion on the hooch deaths at Jangareddigudem in West Godavari district, where the TDP says 26 people died, while the ruling party claimed only 16 people died.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ridiculed the TDP’s allegation that the deaths were caused by hooch and asserted that they were natural deaths.

However, Minister for Health, Alla Nani said that some of them died of continuous consumption of liquor without taking food for the past couple of days.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the families and consoled the bereaved families. He also sought payment of Rs 25 lakh compensation to each of the families.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh led the party MLAs and MLCs to the Legislature on Tuesday demanding justice to the bereaved families and resignation of the chief minister.

The members continued their protest in the houses for the second consecutive day disrupting the proceedings despite the repeated appeals by the chair.

The TDP members are likely to continue the agitation for the next couple of days, while the ruling YSR Congress wants to end it by making a statement in the House today or on Wednesday.