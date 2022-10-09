Assembly has no right to change capital, says TDP

Senior TDP leader and Visakhapatnam Parliament Constituency incharge, Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the State Assembly has no right to change the capital as it desires. This was clear with YSR Congress MP, V Vijayasai Reddy, introducing a private member bill in Rajya Sabha seeking powers to the state, he said.

Srinivasa Rao found fault with the YSR Congress leadership for destroying Amaravati and disturbing the state with the three capitals slogan. He said that the YSR Congress could not develop anything in the last three years.

The TDP leader said that the YSR Congress could not repair the roads and wondered how they could build three capitals. He asked the YSR Congress leaders to stop misleading people on Amaravati. He said that people are not ready to buy the YSR Congress lies anymore.

Srinivasa Rao also alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were creating differences among the people for their own political gains. He said that people of Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra and coastal Andhra were all together in working for the development of the state. However, he regretted that the ruling YSR Congress was creating differences among the people of the three regions.

He also took a strong dig at the ruling party leaders for instigating the people of Uttarandhra to fight against the Amaravati farmers. He wondered what development that the YSR Congress brought for Uttarandhra region in the last three years if they had any love for the region.

He criticised the YSR Congress leaders for planning rallies in Visakhapatnam against the Amaravati farmers who are on padayatra to Arasavalli temple. He said that the Amaravati farmers were getting unconditional support from the people of the state. As the farmers were currently in the Godavari district, he maintained that people were welcoming them.

Similarly, the people of Uttarandhra too would welcome the Amaravati farmers and support their cause. He alleged that the YSR Congress had betrayed the Amaravati farmers who had given their lands for the capital city.