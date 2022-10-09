Where is Disha Act, Naidu asks Jagan

Former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on increasing atrocities against women in the state. Referring to a youth hacking a girl in Kakinada, the TDP chief deplored that the government had failed to protect the lives of women in the state.

He regretted that the chief minister had diluted the police force leading to increasing crime. Stating that the youth had hacked the girl in broad daylight, the TDP chief asserted that these crimes speak about the failure of law and order situation in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu questioned the chief minister about the implementation of the Disha Act. He said that the chief minister had claimed so high about the Disha Act to arrest crime against women. However, he said that the crime against women was on the rise in the last three years, exposing the failure of this government to protect people.

The TDP chief said that the criminals are moving around safely, while the innocent people are feeling insecure. He also asserted that criminal mind is also spreading across the state with the leaders turning more criminal in nature.

The former chief minister said that the MLAs and the MLCs were also killing people. He referred to the murder of a driver by the Kakinada MLC and wondered what the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was doing in the state.

The TDP chief conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members of the girl who was hacked to death by her jilted lover. He asked the state government to protect the family and ensure that the criminals are punished.

Chandrababu Naidu also sought to advise the chief minister to tighten the grip around the criminals and give free hand to the police to curb criminal activities. He also told the chief minister to allow the police to function independently. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was using the police to silence the opposition leaving the state to the criminals.