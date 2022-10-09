Ram Charan to resume Shankar’s Film

Ram Charan has been in waiting mode after Shankar had to resume the shoot of Indian 2. The August and September schedules of Ram Charan’s film are kept on hold. Charan is finally resuming the shoot of Shankar’s film tomorrow and the schedule commences in Rajahmundry. The schedule will last for six days and key scenes will be canned from the flashback episodes. Ram Charan already landed in Rajahmundry for the shoot of the film. There is no clarity about the next schedule of the film after this schedule is done.

Shankar and his team have planned the schedule perfectly. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Jayaram, Sunil, Anjali and Srikanth will be seen in other important roles in this social drama packed with action. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman scores the music. Ram Charan is listening to scripts and he signed a pan-Indian film in the direction of Narthan. A couple of top directors are holding talks and his upcoming projects will be announced soon. Ram Charan is keen to kick-start one more film this year.