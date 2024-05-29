Atlee’s interesting guess on Kalki 2898 AD

Atlee is one of the most successful directors of this generation from Tamil cinema. His recent outing Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan is a massive hit and Atlee is currently working on his next. Speculations say that Atlee may soon direct Icon Star Allu Arjun and the project is yet to be announced officially. In an interesting update, Atlee took to his social media page to post a news or a statement about the upcoming film of Prabhas titled Kalki 2898 AD. “Interesting One. Congratulations in Advance to the Entire Team of KALKI for the Blockbuster”.

Atlee’s post says that he is super confident on the film and the team. He is not closely associated with any of them in the team of Kalki 2898 AD. His wishes came as a surprise for many calling it a blockbuster even before the film’s release. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and the film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani playing the lead roles. Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, the film is made on a budget of Rs 700 crores and is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.