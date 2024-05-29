x
Taking advantage of power Pinnelli going berserk, says TDP

Published on May 29, 2024 by

Taking advantage of power Pinnelli going berserk, says TDP

Taking advantage of power, the insanity of the YSRCP candidate from Macherla who is also a sitting MLA, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, has reached its pinnacle, said the TDP leaders on Wednesday.

The TDP published a book titled ‘Pinnelli’s Insanity’ on the atrocities of Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy which is released by the TDP senior leaders, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Buddha Venkanna, Pilli Manikyala Rao, Mareddy Srinivalsulu Reddy and Dharu Naik along with the noted High Court advocate, Para Kishore, at the party headquarters here. Later, the TDP leaders said that the YSRCP has fielded Pinnelli in the Assembly polls in 2019 as its candidate from Macherla who actually had stolen the idols in temples in Macherla when the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh.

Since then Pinnelli and his brother had been resorting to various kinds of atrocities in the segment. Taking advantage of the Government in power which is of his party he has looted the whole area minting a whopping Rs 2,000 cr, the TDP leader, Buddha Venkanna said. Even the TDP advocate, Kishore, was attacked when he along with the party leaders visited Macherla during the election campaign, he said.

The mindset of Pinnelli is totally criminal, Buddha Venkanna said and stated that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, treats him as his close aide. Since both Jagan and Pinnelli have similar criminal attitudes, both have become so close, he remarked. The entire State is well aware of the atrocities of Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, who even destroyed the local TDP office and physically attacked several TDP leaders, he added.

But the then Superintendent of Police tried to blame the TDP leaders for the crimes committed by Pinnelli and his followers, the TDP leaders said and felt that the time has come for the people to teach a fitting lesson to this person. Pointing out the repeated violent attacks on the TDP leaders, they said that the coming NDA government in the State will teach a fitting lesson to these frenzied leaders.

Recalling how he sustained injuries in the attack in Macherla, the noted High Court advocate, Kishore, felt that there is no law and order in Macherla. Observing that some policemen do not even wear uniform and are working like servants to Pinnelli, Kishore said that the petition filed before the High Court on these incidents and on inaction of the police will come up for hearing after summer vacation.

Though Pinnelli has obtained bail in the case of damaging the EVMs, he is still facing several cases including a case under Section 307 IPC, Kishore pointed out. The local police are hand in glove with Pinneeli and in fact, the policemen are running the whole show, he said and added that this will not run for long and one day Pinnelli has to pay heavily for the destruction that he has caused.

Maintaining that Pinnelli has resorted to various kinds of atrocities in these five years, Pilli Manikayala Rao said that the time has come for him to pay back with interest. Dharu Naik demanded that Pinnelli be expelled from Macherla and the entire State is now detesting the Macherla segment due to his attitude. Thousands of families fell victim to Pinnelli’s brutality, he said and stated that since he is aware of the fact that he is now getting defeated he resorted to damaging the EVMs.

The TDP leaders made it clear that soon after the NDA is into power in another couple of weeks, severe action will be initiated against Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy by proving all the cases that are pending against him. “Pinnelli has to pay a very heavy price for the sins that he has committed till now,” the TDP leaders concluded.

