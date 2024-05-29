TDP suspects plot by YSRCP to manipulate complaint made to poll panel

Much aware of the fact that 90 per cent of the votes polled through postal ballots are in favour of the TDP, the YSRCP is hatching a conspiracy to bring down the number of votes polled, said the MLC and senior TDP leader, Paruchuri Ashok Babu, here on Wednesday.

The TDP has made a request to the Election Commission on the postal ballot on something while the YSRCP leaders complained to the poll panel on something totally different, Ashok Babu said in a press note released here. The TDP senior leader is of a firm opinion that the medicine for the cancer that the YSRCP is suffering from will be produced on June 4 with the announcement of the election results.

Why are the YSRCP leaders manipulating the circular issued by the Election Commission on postal ballots in their favour, he asked. “When a paper is released the YSRCP leaders should first go through it or at least get it read out by someone else. It is not correct to pass such comments on an organisation like the Election Commission,” Ashok Babu remarked.

Without knowing the facts how the YSRCP leaders can pass comments that the TDP and the poll panel have joined hands, Ashok Babu asked. “We only have made an appeal to the poll panel that there is no rule whatsoever to reject the votes if the ballot does not have the signature of the RO. This request we have made only to make sure that the votes should not be rejected on the counting day declaring it as invalid,” Ashok Babu stated.

The poll panel should ensure that the ballot carries the stamp of the gazetted officer and if the ballot does not carry the stamp it is not the fault of the voter, he said and added that the poll panel should give the clarification in such issues and thus the TDP made a request to release a circular on this. The Election Commission responded positively and released the circular on May 25, he said.

However, the YSRCP in its letter submitted to the poll panel said that the postal ballot should be rejected without even opening the inner cover if the declaration is not duly signed by the elector or is not attested by the officer concerned, Ashok Babu said and stated that the TDP has asked for something while the YSRCP has complained on totally something else. Probably, the YSRCP leaders might not have gone through the letter submitted by the TDP to the poll panel and thus made a complaint which is totally irrelevant, he said.

With regard to the YSRCP’s decision to move the court on this matter, he expressed surprise whether the YSRCP leaders do have any respect for the legal system. “At least 400 cases are pending before various courts against different YSRCP leaders.Let them resolve these cases first,” Ashok Babu remarked in a sarcastic manner.

The TDP has a strong system and even if a small paper is to be released it will be discussed thoroughly internally and with the lawyers before releasing it, Ashok Babu said and felt that the YSRCP leaders should thus think twice before making any such complaints.