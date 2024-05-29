x
Movie News

Nizam Distribution: Mythri emerging as a Major Player

Published on May 29, 2024 by

Mythri Movie Makers is undoubtedly the top production house of Telugu cinema and the producers are busy with several crazy, mega budget and interesting projects. They even are committed to several top actors and they are expanding their wings to neighbouring languages. After Dil Raju dominated as a distributor in Nizam and having differences with him, Mythri floated their distribution network named Mythri Movie Distributors LLP. They even bought the theatrical rights of biggies like Adipurush, Salaar and others for fancy prices.

Mythri Movie Distributors LLP are also investing big in the exhibition industry and they have leased out many screens. After back-to-back failures and receiving criticism in the distribution network, Dil Raju has slowed down in the Nizam region. Mythri Movie Distributors LLP is now on top gear and they are releasing several interesting and crazy projects in the coming months. Seems like Mythri Movie Distributors LLP has been the first choice for many producers. UV Creations which was closely associated with Dil Raju has offered their upcoming film Bhaje Vaayu Vegam to Mythri Movie Distributors LLP.

Mythri Movie Distributors is also releasing Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha, Kajal’s Satyabhama, Sharwanand’s Maname and Navdeep’s Love Mouli in the Nizam region. In the past few years, all the small and medium budget film producers used to meet Dil Raju requesting him to release their films. Now all the producers are approaching Mythri Movie Distributors LLP. People Media Factory, which has multiple films lined up in production, is also now associated with Mythri Movie Distributors LLP. Suresh Babu and Asian Suneel too are not ready to take risks in distribution and they are ready to release films. Mythri Movie Distributors LLP is now emerging as the major player in Nizam.

Revisiting 2019 LS Exit Polls: Can 2024 Exit Polls Capture the Pulse of Indian Voter
Atlee's interesting guess on Kalki 2898 AD
