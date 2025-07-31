August packed with Film Launches in Tollywood

Hundreds of films are currently under shooting mode in Telugu cinema. A bunch of new projects are all set for launch in the month of August and most of them among them are of top stars. Chiranjeevi will soon work with Bobby Kolli and the project will have its official launch in the month of August. Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram’s film will have its official launch in August though the shoot commences in September. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Malineni will be launched in the month of August and the shooting formalities will follow.

Prabhas will commence the shoot of Spirit in October and the film’s grand launch will take place in August. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct this mega budget project. Nagarjuna’s landmark 100th film directed by Karthik will be launched on August 29th on the actor’s birthday. 70mm Entertainments will announce 5 films and they will feature Gopichand, Naga Shaurya, Sudheer Babu, Sundeep Kishan and Aakash Puri. All these five films will be launched on August 9th. Apart from these, several medium and small budget projects will be launched in the month of August.