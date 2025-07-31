x
Home > Movie News

Kingdom opens on a Super Strong Note

Published on July 31, 2025 by sankar

Kingdom opens on a Super Strong Note

Kingdom is a huge relief for Vijay Deverakonda as an actor. After scoring massive hits like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda has been left in struggling mode. His recent film Kingdom opened with a bang all over. The film reported the biggest ever opening for a tier two actor in Telugu cinema. Kingdom is also the biggest opener for Telugu cinema in the recent months. The film’s opening numbers will also surpass the previous films of Vijay Deverkonda by a huge margin.

Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse played other important roles. The team interacted with the media to share their happiness on the success of the film. The opening numbers of Kingdom predict that the film will have a strong weekend across the Telugu states and overseas. Kingdom also released in Tamil and Hindi languages. S Naga Vamsi is the producer and a grand success meet for the film is planned on Monday.

