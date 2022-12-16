Avatar-2 Opening Report : AP/TS Excellent, All India Average

Avatar : The Way Of Water has an excellent start in AP/TS as the film had an overall occupancy of 55% till 12PM. All India Occupancy is in the range of 30-35%. There were many special morning shows for the film in the main centres and some have even gone full. Noon shows are even better which is obvious and it’s expected to do well pretty well during the night shows. The film has recorded biggest opening day for a Hollywood film with the pre-sales itself (6 Cr) beating the opening day gross of Spiderman no way home (5.2 Cr).

End of the day the film can reach a double digit gross depending on how it performs over the evening and night shows.