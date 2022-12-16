Unstoppable 2: Tollywood waiting for NBK and Pawan Kalyan’s episode

The second season of Unstoppable is happening currently. Pan-Indian star Prabhas shot for the latest episode and it would stream on December 30th. The latest update says that Powerstar Pawan Kalyan gave his nod to shoot for Unstoppable 2. It would be interesting to see Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan sharing the stage and getting involved in a conversation. The episode would be a mix of films and politics for sure. After the news broke out, the fans of Balayya and Pawan Kalyan are thrilled. The team of Unstoppable has to handle the episode with utmost care to stay away from unwanted controversies and fan wars.

At the same time, it would be a treat to see Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan involved in some funny conversations as the actors come from two big families of Telugu cinema. Pawan Kalyan who is hesitant about interviews will be present on a celebrity talk show for the first time in the recent years. There are talks that director Krish too will be present as the other guest. Krish is directing Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he worked with Balayya in the past in Gautamiputra Satakarni and NTR biopic. The shoot of Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan’s episode will take place next week.