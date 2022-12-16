Waltair Veerayya Mass Standees Getting Ready

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is going to hit the screens on January 13th as Sankranthi Special. The promotions of the movie are going on very aggressively. Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja teasers have got an excellent response and Boss Party song has hit YouTube like a storm.

The team is going to promote the film in all theaters. The makers are sending special standees of the film to all the theaters in AP and Telangana. Here we can see a standee with the new poster from the film.

Chiranjeevi is seen having handcuffs to one of his hands with guns in the backdrop indicating that it may be in a jail. Chiranjeevi’s mass avatar with excellent styling can not miss anyone’s attention. The style and swag the Megastar possesses is a treat for the fans and masses.

Director Bobby says this particular shot is from one of the major highlight action sequences of the film and promises ‘Punakaalu’ for fans and the audience in theaters.

These standees where put up at the theaters will definitely catch the attention of all.

