Director Atlee and Priya expecting their first child

Director Atlee and his wife Priya announced a good news through social media that they are expecting their first child by posting a few adorable pictures of them. After dating for many years the couple got married on 9th November 2014.

Atlee wrote,” We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings.”

Atlee is associative of Shankar and he made his directorial debut with Raja Rani. He proved himself as a commercial director with Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Currently, he is directing Jawaan, starring Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara. He also has one more film lined up with Vijay and the shoot commences next year.