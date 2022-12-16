Rakul Preet Singh gets summoned again in Drugs Case

Rakul Preet Singh was asked to appear before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate on December 19th in a drug-related case. Earlier two times she was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in 2021. This time she will be questioned about money-laundering aspects of the case.

Along with Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, Puri Jagganadh, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tharun and a few others also received notices by ED in the past and they were questioned. TRS MLA Rohit Reddy was also asked to attend before ED on the same day (19th December). He was questioned for two days related to the Banglore drugs case that took place three years ago.

On July 2nd, 2017 the drugs racket in Tollywood was busted after a peddler Calvin Mascarenhas was arrested. By considering his phone records and contacts, many Tollywood celebrities linked with him were questioned by the SIT officials. ED officials going to question them about the money-laundering transactions.