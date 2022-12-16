Jagan was disappointed with 35 MLAs!

AP Chief Minister and YSR Congress president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of 35 MLAs in his team. He held a review meeting with the party MLAs, coordinators, district unit presidents at his camp office on Friday.

He is learnt to have read out the names of the 35 MLAs based on the reports submitted by the I-PAC team. These MLAs were said to have not taken part or their presence was limited in the door-to-door campaign launched by the party.

The chief minister is understood to have given a final warning to these MLAs and threatened to drop their candidature in the next election. He said winning the next election too was important for him and the party as well. He is understood to have told them that every vote and every seat is important.

Jagan Mohan Reddy extended the door to door visit programme till March 2023 and asked the MLAs to intensify their visit at least now. “We have just 16 months for the elections from now. Every day and every constituency is important,” Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly told the MLAs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had also authorised them to appoint convenors for the party at the booth level and village and ward secretariat level, besides having convenors for every 50 families. He asked the MLAs and the party leaders to ensure that these convenors are picked up from the party and are activated to visit every house every day.

The chief minister had also told them to make use of the distribution of pension to the beneficiaries every month. As the government would be paying the increased pension on January 1, 2023, he asked the MLAs and the party leaders to visit the beneficiaries and interact with them.

Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had also congratulated the best performing MLAs at the meeting and asked them to keep doing the good work till the next round of elections.