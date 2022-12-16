Jagamemaya On Hotstar: Different & Interesting

Chaitanya Rao, Teja Ainampudi, and Dhanya Balakrishnan starring Jagamemaya had its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Despite being a small film, the movie is attracting the audience with its unique concept.

Jagamemaya is the story of a young ruffian who keeps duping people. Running away from his village, he comes to Hyderabad after running away from his village. In the city, he tries to woo and marry a young widow to grab all the wealth she inherited.

Director Sunil Puppala weaved an interesting story with thrill, comedy, and romance. The Performances of the actors also helped the proceedings big time. The production house, Xappie Studios is being appreciated for backing a film with unique concept.

All in all, Jagamemaya is a definite interesting watch for the audience who craze for films with different subjects that are innovative and intriguing. Head to Disney+ Hotstar to spend some quality time of yours this weekend watching Jagamemaya.