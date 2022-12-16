Sajjala rules out early polls in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress general secretary and AP government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday ruled out the possibility of AP going for the early polls. He dismissed the talk on the possible early elections and said that the opposition parties were spreading false news to confuse people.

He said that the people have given historic mandate to the YSR Congress in the 2019 for five years and the government would continue till the last minute. He further said that the YSR Congress would also win the next elections, despite the misleading campaign being carried out by the opposition parties and a section of the media.

Sajjala came down heavily on the media for crossing the limits of criticism. He said that a section of the media in Andhra Pradesh was spreading false news among the people. He alleged that these media heads have their political alliances with the opposition parties.

He claimed that people are with the YSR Congress and thanks to the presence of social media, they were not buying the lies of the media. He also said that people were receiving all benefits from the government cutting across the party lines.

Sajjala also said that the corruption had come down to the lowest ever with chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy crediting the cash benefit directly into the bank accounts of the people. He further said that the decentralisation of administration through the village and ward secretariats, distribution of pension and ration at the doorsteps had reduced the hassles of the people, with which people are happy.

He also said that the Nadu-Nedu in education and health, the revolutionary changes in agriculture through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras have also won the hearts of the people.