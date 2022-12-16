Baby’s Audio Rights Sold To Sony Music For Big Price

The recently released teaser of Baby has struck the right chord. It has built hype for the film. And now, the audio rights are sold to top music label Sony Music for a fancy price.

As per reports, Sony Music has acquired the audio rights of Baby for a big price, almost on par with a big hero film.

The core team behind Baby previously worked on Color Photo which was a musical blockbuster. That could be the reason why Sony paid a fancy price for Baby now.

With this positive development, the makers have stated that the announcement on the first single from the album will be out tomorrow.

Baby has Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in central roles. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by SKN under Mass Movie Makers banner.