Telugu entrepreneurs are now across globe, says Chandarbabu

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday said that the Telugu States are now so developed that majority of the entrepreneurs are from here.

The entire credit of calling entrepreneurs as Andhrapreneurs goes to the whole graduates of the ISB as they spread to various countries to start their own units, Chandrababu Naidu said participating as the chief guest at the valedictory function of the 20th anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB), which is his brain child. He stated that Andhra Pradesh has the advantage of sea coast, plenty of water and land for the State to grow globally.

He wanted to develop Amaravathi as an improved version of Hyderabad which has more advantages than Hyderabad. “It is a new city while Hyderabad is a historic city which was already built long ago. We have limited chances of developing Hyderabad and I made use of all these facilities to promote the city globally. But, Amaravathi can be developed in a better way since it is a newly-built city,” Chandarbabu felt.

Observing that he does not want to go into the details since this is a totally different platform, he said he wanted to make Andhra Pradesh too as a knowledge hub. Stating that either in corporate governance or the public governance leaders make all the difference, Chandarbabu said he fought with the then prime minister, Atal Beheri Vaijpayee, to take technology forward.

Expressing serious concern that there is no development in Amaravathi now, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that unless there is good governance there will be no growth. “Everything depends on leadership. After the State bifurcation I concentrated on growth and achieved 10.5 per cent but now it has fallen to 3.2 per cent,” he said with deep concern.