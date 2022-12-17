Sankranthi Releases in Last Minute Hurries

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy are announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. The makers have decided to release these films long ago during the holiday season but the shoots are yet to be completed. Generally, the team of big-budget films would spend the last one month on the promotional activities and the final stages of post-production works would be wrapped up parallely. But Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are yet to complete shoots. Multiple teams are working round the clock to complete all the formalities on time.

The songs of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are getting released and grand promotional events are planned for both these biggies. Keeping these aside, both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are carrying high expectations. Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan in the lead role and the film is directed by Bobby Kolli. Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni and it has Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Both these biggies are produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are releasing on January 12th and 13th respectively.