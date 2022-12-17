Rajamouli hires an International Team

SS Rajamouli is one of the finest directors and he is a mastermind when it comes to promoting his film. Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Rajamouli has been spending close to Rs 50 crores for the Oscar campaign for his recent release RRR and the entire money came from his own pockets. SS Rajamouli has hired an international team of promotional campaigners who are quite aggressive and are arranging screenings of RRR for the jury members of the Oscars. Rajamouli and RRR are nominated for several International award events in the recent weeks and this is a result of the campaign.

Rajamouli who chalks out a perfect plan has explained the same to the new PR team and they are executing it perfectly. The international distributor of RRR too has been quite supportive in this process. One may get puzzled or surprised why should Rajamouli spend huge money for this. He has a loud plan for it. RRR has the potential to win an Oscar predicts Rajamouli. Else, all the promotional campaigns would help the top director for his next film which will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Rajamouli is a genius in all these aspects. Hope the country’s best director would soon bring an Oscar for RRR.