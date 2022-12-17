Wedding date locked for Manchu Manoj

Manchu Manoj has done some impressive films in his career and the talented actor has been away from films. His married life was in trouble and the actor took time to recover. He is divorced with his wife Pranathi Reddy and he is staying single from a long time. There are speculations that he is in love with Mounika, the younger daughter of politician Bhuma Nagireddy. Manoj did not confirm the news though the duo was spotted together a couple of times in Hyderabad. As per the latest update, Manoj and Mounika are all set to tie the knot.

They will get married on February 2nd next year in the presence of the family members and close friends. Manchu Manoj has been keen to make his comeback to films and he announced a pan-Indian film before pandemic. The plans are changed and the actor during his recent interviews revealed that he would announce his comeback film very soon.