Chiranjeevi & Shruti Haasan’s Chemistry Looks Beautiful

The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya have announced their second single ‘Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’ releasing on 19th of this month. They released a new poster with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan dancing in the background of snow.

This is the first we got to see Shruti Haasan from the film and with Chiranjeevi as pair. It works both ways. She is gorgeous and their chemistry worked out very well.

The lyrics of the song and mention of Sridevi is exciting Mega fans. They already got a taste of the song via Chiranjeevi’s leaked video.

Boss Party is topping the music charts already and so far amassed more than 25 Million views. Fans are hoping that this will be even better.

Bobby directs the film which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing music.