Naga Vamsi Locks Ideal Date For Butta Bomma

Viswasam fame Anika Surendran is debuting as an actress with the film Butta Bomma directed by Shouree Chandrasekhar and T Ramesh duo. Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas together are bankrolling this riveting romantic entertainer.

The makers have locked January 26th, 2023 as the film’s release date. Butta Bomma will be the first release after Sankranthi season and with no competition and three holidays in the first weekend with R-Day being a Public holiday.

The teaser that released in November upped the expectations on the film. The release date announcement poster is another indication of the substance present in the film. The expressions on the faces of the trio indicates the mood of the story and engaging narration that will be treated to us.

Gopi Sundar scored the music, while the cinematography was handled by Vamsi Patchipulusu. Navin Nooli is the editor and Ganesh Ravuri wrote the dialogues.