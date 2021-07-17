Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake to head for Reshoot

Tollywood is back to work and most of the actors are back to the sets of the upcoming projects. Pawan Kalyan had plans to resume the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake this week but it was delayed. The film’s cinematographer Prasad Murella walked out and Ravi K Chandran is on board as a replacement. It is heard that the unit of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake was not convinced with the output of Prasad Murella. The film’s director Saagar Chandra and Prasad Murella are at loggerheads too.

The movie unit is in plans to reshoot some of the episodes that are canned by Prasad Murella. Pawan watched the rushes recently and he was not convinced with the output. The schedules of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake are currently planned and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati will join the sets soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release.