Five special requests from Telangana Film Chamber

The members of the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce met Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav with several requests post-pandemic. They submitted a memorandum to look into the requests which will help to revive the exhibition industry in Telangana. They wanted the government to allow nominal parking charges in theatres. The government of Telangana canceled the parking fees in all the theatres of the state. This turned out to be a dent in the revenue and the Film Chamber says that the parking charges have been the pillar of strength for cinema theatres for decades.

Despite theatres shutting down for months due to Covid, the Telangana Electricity Department charged Minimum Demand charges from theatres. The Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce urged the government to wave off the minimum Demand charges which will help the exhibition sector. They also demanded a relaxation of the property tax for a period of two years as the theatres are shut for a long time. They also demanded a reduction in GST for the survival of cinema.

Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Members FDC Kishore Babu , Sunil Narang,, abhishek Nama,Anupamreddy , Sadanand Goud, Govinder raj Met with Honorable Minister @YadavTalasani and submitted memorandum to look into theaters opening.#SaveCinema #SaveTheatres pic.twitter.com/zNV9tTMDZO — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 17, 2021