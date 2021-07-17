Venky responds about his next with Trivikram

Victory Venkatesh is done with the shoots of Narappa and Drishyam 2. Both these films are heading for a direct digital release. Right before the release of Narappa, Venky interacted with the media. He apologized to his fans for releasing Narappa on OTT. “I know that Narappa release news is disappointing for my fans, but I hope that they understand the current pandemic situations, apologies,” told Venkatesh.

There are strong rumors every year that Venky will work with top director Trivikram Srinivas for a film but it never happened. From the past few weeks, there are speculations that Trivikram will direct the 75th film of Venkatesh. Responding to this, Venky said “Nothing is in my hands. The script plays a crucial rule for any combination. It arrives with time” told Venky. He also said that he is thoroughly enjoying the shoot of F3 and the film releases next year.