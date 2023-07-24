Baby 10 days Worldwide Collections – Sensational 2nd weekend

Baby has a sensational second weekend as the film has added 17.5 Cr gross worldwide. The total Gross of the film now stands at 65 Cr and share at 31.50 Cr. On Second Sunday the film was on a rampage mode recording All Time Top 10th highest share for any film. The success of the film is on another level reaping bumper profits for the buyers and the producer for went for an own release in many areas. Looks like there is no stopping the film which would likely be decided by looking at the collections today as it’s the second Monday and the demand should have been met by now.

Below are the area-wise shares (all areas excl GST)

Area 10 Days Collections First Week Collections 4 Days Collections 3 days Worldwide Collections Worldwide Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 12.05 Cr 8.65Cr 5.5Cr 3.79 Cr 1.18 Cr 3 Cr (Valued-Own) Ceeded 3.78 Cr 2.75Cr 1.80Cr 1.12 Cr 0.26 Cr 1 Cr UA 4.40 Cr 3.36Cr 2.1Cr 1.52 Cr 0.40 Cr Guntur 1.58 Cr 1.21Cr 0.79Cr 0.58 Cr 0.17 Cr Krishna 1.57 Cr 1.2Cr 0.79Cr 0.59 Cr 0.15 Cr East 1.87 Cr 1.46Cr 0.95Cr 0.71 Cr 0.18 Cr West 1.41 Cr 1.09Cr 0.66Cr 0.48 Cr 0.16 Cr Nellore 0.84 Cr 0.64Cr 0.42Cr 0.31 Cr 0.07 Cr AP/TS 27.50 Cr 20.36Cr 12.80Cr 9.10 Cr 2.57 Cr Andhra 3 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own) ROI 1.50Cr 0.95 Cr 0.60Cr 0.45 Cr 0.1 Cr 0.65 Cr (Valued - Own) Overseas 2.50Cr 2.25Cr 1.75Cr 1.5 Cr 0.7 Cr 1.25 Cr Worldwide 9 cr Worldwide Share 31.50 Cr 23.56Cr 15.15 Cr 11.05 Cr 3.37 Cr Worldwide Gross 64.8 Cr 47Cr 30Cr 22.1 Cr 6.80 Cr