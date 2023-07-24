Baby 10 days Worldwide Collections – Sensational 2nd weekend

Baby has a sensational second weekend as the film has added 17.5 Cr gross worldwide. The total Gross of the film now stands at 65 Cr and share at 31.50 Cr. On Second Sunday the film was on a rampage mode recording All Time Top 10th highest share for any film. The success of the film is on another level reaping bumper profits for the buyers and the producer for went for an own release in many areas. Looks like there is no stopping the film which would likely be decided by looking at the collections today as it’s the second Monday and the demand should have been met by now.

Below are the area-wise shares (all areas excl GST)

Area10 Days Collections First Week Collections4 Days Collections3 days Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam12.05 Cr8.65Cr5.5Cr3.79 Cr1.18 Cr3 Cr (Valued-Own)
Ceeded 3.78 Cr2.75Cr1.80Cr1.12 Cr0.26 Cr1 Cr
UA4.40 Cr3.36Cr2.1Cr1.52 Cr0.40 Cr
Guntur 1.58 Cr1.21Cr0.79Cr0.58 Cr0.17 Cr
Krishna1.57 Cr1.2Cr0.79Cr0.59 Cr0.15 Cr
East1.87 Cr1.46Cr0.95Cr0.71 Cr0.18 Cr
West1.41 Cr1.09Cr0.66Cr0.48 Cr0.16 Cr
Nellore0.84 Cr0.64Cr0.42Cr0.31 Cr0.07 Cr
AP/TS27.50 Cr20.36Cr12.80Cr9.10 Cr2.57 Cr
Andhra3 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own)
ROI1.50Cr0.95 Cr0.60Cr0.45 Cr0.1 Cr0.65 Cr (Valued - Own)
Overseas2.50Cr2.25Cr1.75Cr1.5 Cr0.7 Cr1.25 Cr
Worldwide9 cr
Worldwide Share31.50 Cr23.56Cr15.15 Cr11.05 Cr3.37 Cr
Worldwide Gross64.8 Cr47Cr30Cr22.1 Cr6.80 Cr

