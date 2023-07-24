Bunch of Tollywood actors in Struggling Phase

A bunch of Tollywood actors who established themselves in Telugu cinema are now in a struggling phase. It may be due to the wrong pick of films or the failures of their directors, they are struggling hard to deliver a hit. Vijay Deverakonda is a sensation across the nation but none of his recent offerings impressed the audience. It has been years since Gopichand delivered a hit. Varun Tej too is in a struggling phase. Naga Chaitanya’s recent offerings ended up as the biggest duds.
Akhil Akkineni is yet to score a remarkable hit in Telugu cinema. Sharwanand is one of the finest actors but he has not success. Bellamkonda Sreenivas flew up to Bollywood but he is back to Tollywood and is waiting for a solid hit. There are other actors from Telugu cinema who badly need a hit. Their theatrical market is at stake or they are not considered by renowned directors and producers. Here are the list of Tollywood actors who are struggling for success:
Vijay Deverakonda
Varun Tej
Gopichand
Naga Chaitanya
Akhil Akkineni
Sharwanand:
Bellamkonda Sreenivas
Sudheer Babu
Sundeep Kishan
Naga Shaurya
Kiran Abbavaram
Allu Sirish
Raj Tarun
Aadi Saikumar
Manchu Vishnu and Manoj
Naveen Chandra