Bunch of Tollywood actors in Struggling Phase

A bunch of Tollywood actors who established themselves in Telugu cinema are now in a struggling phase. It may be due to the wrong pick of films or the failures of their directors, they are struggling hard to deliver a hit. Vijay Deverakonda is a sensation across the nation but none of his recent offerings impressed the audience. It has been years since Gopichand delivered a hit. Varun Tej too is in a struggling phase. Naga Chaitanya’s recent offerings ended up as the biggest duds.

Akhil Akkineni is yet to score a remarkable hit in Telugu cinema. Sharwanand is one of the finest actors but he has not success. Bellamkonda Sreenivas flew up to Bollywood but he is back to Tollywood and is waiting for a solid hit. There are other actors from Telugu cinema who badly need a hit. Their theatrical market is at stake or they are not considered by renowned directors and producers. Here are the list of Tollywood actors who are struggling for success:

Vijay Deverakonda

Varun Tej

Gopichand

Naga Chaitanya

Akhil Akkineni

Sharwanand:

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Sudheer Babu

Sundeep Kishan

Naga Shaurya

Kiran Abbavaram

Allu Sirish

Raj Tarun

Aadi Saikumar

Manchu Vishnu and Manoj

Naveen Chandra