Gandeevadhari Arjuna Teaser boasts of Stylish action

Advertisement

Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which translates to bow clad Arjuna, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru and starring Mega Prince Varun Tej, is billed as an action thriller. The makers of the film have recently announced its release date as August 25, 2023.

The film’s teaser was released today, and it features blazing action from Varun Tej, Arjuna. The teaser begins with someone requesting File 13 and claiming that it is an emergency, and they will only believe Arjun. Then Varun Tej then makes a grand entrance with an action sequence.

It appears to be a neo noir action entertainer. Mickey J Meyer’s adrenaline-pumping soundtrack and spectacular visuals will transport you to Arjuna’s action realm. The 1min 10 secs teaser packed with high octane action, chases, gun fights and romance.

Nasser and female lead Sakshi Vaidya can also be seen important roles. The action sequences are set to be a highlight of this film, which was shot in a variety of overseas locations.

Said to be the most expensive film in Varun Tej’s career, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu. The film will have music by Mickey J Meyer and the technical crew includes cinematographer Mukesh and art director Avinash Kolla.