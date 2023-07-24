HIT Girl For Varun Tej 14

Varun Tej’s next film under the direction of Karuna Kumar was announced yesterday. The movie will have its opening ceremony on July 27th.

Meanwhile, the makers announced to have zeroed in Meenakshi Chaudhary to play the leading lady opposite Varun Tej.

Meenakshi who scored her first hit with HIT 2 is one of the busiest actresses right now in Tollywood.

The makers felt Meenakshi would be the right pick for the story set in 60’s backdrop. In fact, Varun Tej and Meenakshi’s jodi will look good on screen.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments, the other details of #VT14 will be revealed on the 27th of this month.