Samantha holidaying in Bali

Top actress Samantha is done with the shoots of Kushi and Citadel. The actress decided to take a break from work and she hasn’t signed any new films. Instead she also returned back the advances for her upcoming commitments. The actress chopped off her hair and she posted a click on her Instagram yesterday and it went viral in no time. Samantha posted a bunch of clicks from her Bali vacation today. Samantha is spotted in a happy mood and is quite relaxed.

Samantha is said to fly to USA for the medical treatment of Myositis and she is expected to return back after six months. Samantha will also promote Kushi featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is slated for release on September 1st and it is said to be a romantic entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.