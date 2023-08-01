Baby Financials: Who will share the Profits?

Baby is a small film that was made on a budget of less than Rs 10 crores and it is leaving everyone in huge profits. The film is made on the banner of Mass Movie Makers but it is Allu Aravind who invested on the film. They also acquired the digital rights of the film for Rs 6.5 crores and most of the investment was recovered. The film was released on their own (distribution basis) in all the territories except USA and Rest of India. The film’s director Sai Rajesh, producers Maruthi and SKN are sharing the profits along with Allu Aravind.

Allu Aravind who funded the project is taking a whopping 40 percent of the profits. This is very high % of cut for Allu Aravind industry sources tell.

Maruthi, SKN and Sai Rajesh would be sharing the profits from the other 60 percent. Even the distributors would make handsome profits through Baby. The film is expected to perform well in the coming weekend as there are no releases. Baby is a romantic entertainer featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.