My Home Group’s Film Studio Loading

My Home Group is one of the biggest construction firms of Telangana. They have ventured into production and are producing films in association with Sithara Entertainment. The real estate firm is said to have been constructing a lavish film studio across the outskirts of Hyderabad. The land has been acquired and the necessary permissions for the same are taken. It is heard that My Home Group is spending a bomb on the construction and it would be equipped with all the latest facilities and infrastructure.

There has been huge demand for film studios and floors as the number of projects are increased. Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix too are producing lot of content and they are leasing out floors. There are a lot of small studio floors in Hyderabad which are in a rush. The studios in the city turned quite expensive and they cannot accommodate many shoots. Hence, My Home Group is coming up with a lavish studio that is spread across hundred acres.