Bro Crashes on First Monday – 4 days Worldwide Collections

Bro crashed on its First Monday as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 2.9 Cr (2.6 Cr excluding GST). In the Telugu States, the film has collected a distributor share of 2.32 Cr (2.01 Cr excluding GST) dropping 78 percent from Sunday which is huge. A 60 Percent drop from Sunday is generally bearable but here the problem is that the film had only a decent weekend thus the Monday collections should have been 50 percent of Sunday for the buyers to have some hope for recovery. Now it’s almost confirmed that the film will end up as a Disaster unless it holds very well on the weekdays showing fewer drops and a good second weekend as there is no competition. The total worldwide share of the film stands at 56.80 Cr (51.20 Cr excluding GST).

Below are the area-wise 4 days’ Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area 4 Days Collections First Weekend collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 15.30 Cr 14.46 Cr 6.86 Cr Ceeded 5.80 Cr 5.50 Cr 2.80 Cr UA 4.88 Cr 4.60 Cr 2.21 Cr Guntur 3.52 Cr 3.41 Cr 2.13 Cr East 3.71 Cr 3.56 Cr 2.18 Cr Krishna 2.48 Cr 2.33 Cr 1.02 Cr West 3.67 Cr 3.56 Cr 2.80 Cr Nellore 1.20 Cr 1.13 Cr 0.60 Cr AP/TS 40.56 Cr (46.17 Cr including GST) 38.55 Cr (43.85 Cr including GST) 20.60 Cr (23.16 Cr including GST) ROI 3.85 Cr 3.55 Cr OS 6.75 Cr 6.50 Cr Worldwide Share 51.16 Cr (56.77 Cr including GST) 48.6 Cr (53.90 Cr including GST) Worldwide Gross 84.8 Cr 78.2 Cr Worldwide Rights 95 Cr (including GST) 95 Cr (including GST)