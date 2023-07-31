Former chief secretary, Ajay Kallam, has stooped so low only to bail out Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his wife, Bharathi Reddy, remarked TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Monday.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Varla Ramaiah expressed surprise as to why Jagan, who is expected to cooperate for investigation in the murder of his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananada Reddy, is not supporting the prosecution. “It is really surprising that Jagan is trying to defend the accused in the murder case,” he remarked.

It is really regrettable that a former IAS officer who superannuated from the top post in the State as chief secretary, Ajay Kallam, is a part in this game plan, the TDP politburo member stated. Since beginning the State Government has been trying only to defend the accused and from the attender level to the Chief Secretary and from constable to the Director General of Police (DGP), all are functioning in close coordination with the State Government in this regard, he maintained.

Ramaiah asked whether Ajay Kallam, who worked as the chief secretary of the State, is not aware that once a statement is recorded from a witness under 161 CrPC, the courts too can not dismiss it. There are no incidents earlier that a person knocking the doors of the High Court not to take his statement into consideration, he pointed out.

Ajay Kallam has approached the High Court only under pressure from the YSRCP top leadership with the sole aim to save the accused, he said. It is really ridiculous that Ajay Kallam is claiming that he is not aware that the CBI is recording his statement and that the investigating officials are only chit chatting with him, Ramaiah observed.

The TDP politburo member feels that by approaching the High Court Ajay Kallam’s prestige is at stake and this is nothing but to divert the investigation in the murder case. “If the State Government is so keen on defending the murder accused, the CrPC should be amended,” Ramaiah remarked.

Asking as to why Jagan is not revealing the facts in this murder case, he demanded that Jagan, his wife, Bharathi, Ajay Kallam, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and others be examined again. What is the need for Jagan to conduct the manifesto meeting in an odd hour like early in the morning and this is nothing but an alibi, Ramaiah explained.