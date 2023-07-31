Can director Nelson revive Rajni’s career?

Superstar Rajinikanth, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, has been facing a career slump in recent years. The debate now revolves around whether director Nelson can bring a revival to Rajini’s career through their upcoming film Jailer.

After blockbuster hits like “Bhasha” and “Muthu,” Rajinikanth’s films enjoyed massive success not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Andhra Pradesh. However, since “Robot” in 2010, he has struggled to find consistent success. Films like “Linga,” “Kabali,” “Kaala,” “2.0,” “Peta,” and “Darbar” failed at the box office, impacting his popularity even among Telugu audiences.

Rajini’s upcoming movie, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, has sparked anticipation among fans. Nelson, known for his black-comedy magic in films like “Ko Ko Kokila” and “Doctor Varun,” received praise in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. However, his previous collaboration with star hero Vijay, “Beast,” was a huge letdown at the box office. Nelson claims to have learned from the experience and rectified the mistakes for “Jailer.”

While Rajini’s fans are hopeful for a resurgence, film critics question whether Nelson’s black-comedy style will suit a superstar’s film. The challenge lies in blending Nelson’s unique approach with Rajini’s charismatic presence. We need to wait and see whether Nelson will be able to revive Rajni’s career.