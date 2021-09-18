Bad news for YSRCP MLCs: No minister from council

The only buzzword in the YSRCP these days is the cabinet reshuffle. Who gets a berth and who gets dropped is the hottest topic of discussion. Ministerial aspirants are making rounds of YS Jagan’s Tadepalli office while those already in the council of ministers are nervous about the continuance. But there is one thing that many party leaders are certain about. They are sure that no MLC will make it to the council of ministers.

As of now, all the ministers are from the lower house – the legislative assembly and there is no one from the council of ministers. If sources are to be believed, there would be no one from the council even in the upcoming reshuffle, Those in the know say that YS Jagan has a reason – both valid and solid – for not having any minister from the council or the upper house.

It may be recalled that Jagan has asked for the abrogation of the council and the proposal is pending before the Central Government. But, in the later developments, the YSRCP has gained an upper hand in the council too. So, Jagan is not pressing for the resolution to get acceptance from the Centre. So, if he makes an MLA a minister, the opposition my dub this as a huge come down. It would say that Jagan, who wanted the abrogation of the council, has now made MLCs ministers. To escape this criticism, Jagan is not likely to make any MLC a minister.

This is huge embarrassment for MLCs like Duvvada Srinivas.who were aspiring for ministerial posts. Even otherwise, the reshuffle may not be a major one as Jagan has already indicated that 70 per cent of his ministers will play an active role in the elections. This means, the reshuffle will affect only 20 per cent of the ministers. Meanwhile, there are also reports that the cabinet reshuffle has been deferred by six months.