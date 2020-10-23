Bahubali 2 in USA from Oct 23rd

Great India Films wishes our darling Prabhas a very Happy Birthday and wish our Mr.Perfect a healthy and prosperous life.

On this occasion we are thrilled to announce a rescreening of the biggest motion picture of Indian Cinema Bahubali 2 The Conclusion on big screens in select locations in the USA in Telugu and Hindi languages. Patrons can book private screenings at select locations. Please contact Great India Films or enquire at theaters near you.

We hope that movie lovers can enjoy their favorite movie on the big screen during the auspicious Dussehra and Diwali season.

Happy Dussehra to all the movie lovers and hope the festive season will bring some cheer we all need.