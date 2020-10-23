Post Pandemic: Shankar Vs Lyca for Indian 2

Sensational director Shankar started the shoot of Indian 2 which suffered several roadblocks. The budget of the project kept the film’s shoot on hold for months. The lead actor Kamal Haasan cleared the hurdles after which a massive accident on the sets of the film brought the shoot to a halt again. When the shoot was planned to resume, the coronavirus pandemic brought a long pause for the shoot of Indian 2. The shoots of several Indian films resumed recently but there are no traces about Indian 2. There are strong speculations that the film’s director Shankar wanted the production house Lyca Productions to come up with clarity about the project.

Shankar wanted to take the call as per the clarity issued by the makers. If there is any further delay, Shankar wants to move out and start one more project. If Lyca Productions is ready, Shankar wants to initiate talks and plan the upcoming schedules. After the pandemic, Lyca wants to cut down the budget of Indian 2 but Shankar is strict on his stand. Shankar already slashed the budget of Indian 2 during the initial days of the shoot which stands at Rs 220 crores. Shankar and the team of Lyca Productions are expected to meet in the next couple of days after which the final call would be taken.

Kamal Haasan already signed Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project and he is in plans to kick-start the shoot of the film if there is a delay in Indian 2. Kajal is the leading lady in Indian 2 and Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh will be playing other important roles.