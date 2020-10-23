Beats of Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja are magical

Yupp Advert

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is celebrating his birthday today and wishes poured in from all the corners of the country for the new pan Indian star. His fans are celebrating the event in a grand manner and the makers of his next film Radhe Shyam unveiled a motion poster on the occasion. The motion poster is loaded with a vintage touch in a train and is backed by simple and soothing music. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are spotted hanging out from a train in some of the exotic locations of Europe. The motion poster presents the magical chemistry and presence of Prabas, Pooja.

Prabhas will be celebrating his birthday in Italy where the shoot of Radhe Shyam is currently going on. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer. Made on a massive budget, the makers announced that Radhe Shyam will hit the screens in summer next year. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar will be seen in other important roles.