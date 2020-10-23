Decision on AP-Hyderabad buses in KCR’s court

The RTC bus services did not begin from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sides because of the continuing deadlock. Finally, the issue has been taken to the notice of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao. The main problem arose because of the Telangana Government’s insistence that AP should not run higher numbers of buses compared to their State. But AP officials say that the previous arrangements and agreements should be followed as per which AP was running higher services.

Now, AP Transport Minister Perni Nani says that the issue is right now in KCR’s court. The moment the Telangana CM gives his nod, the bus services would begin. But, the AP Minister has not talked about the problem involved in starting the buses. The issue has indeed become too knotted to resolve.

Undoubtedly, the APSRTC will lose heavily if it loses its rights to run more bus services than those of Telangana. Already, the AP Government was under stress because of financial troubles and dwindling revenue. But it cannot continue with RTC losses further. Heavy losses are there because of RTC’s inability to run services to Hyderabad in peak Dasara rush.

It seems the only solution would be there if CMs of both States take initiative finally.