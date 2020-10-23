Nani’s strong stand for Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani announced Shyam Singha Roy early this year. Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan is on board as the director and the film’s shoot commences very soon. The film’s production house Sithara Entertainments walked out of the project but the real reasons are not disclosed. There are speculations that budget constraints are the real reasons. A super confident Nani locked one more producer and decided to go ahead when Sithara Entertainments was still puzzled about the project.

Nani is super confident about the project and went ahead. The pre-production work of the project is happening at a fast pace and Shyam Singha Roy is happening on time. Nani will join the sets of Shyam Singha Roy once he is done with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. Sai Pallavi is confirmed as one of the leading ladies in Shyam Singha Roy.