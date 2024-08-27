x
Home > Politics

“Bail for Kalvakuntla Kavitha is first step towards BRS merger in BJP”

Published on August 27, 2024

“Bail for Kalvakuntla Kavitha is first step towards BRS merger in BJP”

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said, the condition bail granted to Kalvakuntla Kavita, is the first step towards BRS party’s merger in BJP.

Releasing a statement after BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha got bail, Congress senior leader Mahesh Kumar Goud, alleged that BRS and BJP parties have been colluded to sabotage Congress in Telangana.

“We all knew that Kalvakuntla Kavitha will get bail. BJP and BRS have been colluded and covertly supporting each other over the past ten years. With Kalvakuntla Kavitha getting bail, both parties relationship has become public,” said TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“Why did Kalvakuntla Kavitha who did not get bail all these days, got it today? What changes have occurred? MLC Kavitha getting bail is nothing but first step towards BRS merger in BJP,” stressed Mahesh Kumar Goud, alleging that BJP has facilitated bail for Kalvakuntla Kavita, on the condition of BRS merger in saffron party.

Since Kalvakuntla Kavita was jailed in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, BRS working president KTR and former Minister Harish Rao have made multiple visits to the national capital. Whenever KTR-Harish duo visited Delhi, Congress leaders have been alleging that BRS top bosses are in talks with BJP central leadership to get bail for Kalvakuntla Kavita by promising BRS merger in BJP.

Dnr

