Home > Politics

SC grants conditional bail to Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Published on August 27, 2024 by

Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala's Great Escape Attempt
Exclusive updates of Prabhas' Raja Saab
Tasty Teja Exclusive Interview
Chiru's Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

SC grants conditional bail to Kalvakuntla Kavitha

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha finally got relief in Supreme Court on Tuesday, as two-judge bench granted her conditional bail in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. With this news, BRS cadres have heaved a sigh of relief and celebrating among themselves. Multiple pleas for bail by MLC K Kavitha were rejected by Delhi High Court in the past.

According to the sources from New Delhi, the two-judge bench comprising of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan, have granted conditional bail to BRS woman leader, observing that it is a normal practice for woman to be granted bail, citing concerned sections in the law.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita had already spent more than five months in the jail, since she was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March for alleged involvement in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. A month later even CBI filed a case against her in the same infamous case.

The fact that MLC K Kavitha had already spent five months in jail has also helped her in getting bail. It is said that Judges have even pointed out to the five months jail stay and expressed that the trial is expected to not complete anytime soon, while granting conditional bail.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha had also suffered health issues during her stay in jail. She was taken to hospital for treatment twice.

Former Attorney-General of India, eminent lawyer Mukul Rohatgi represented Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the apex court. By choosing one of the most high-profile and successful lawyer to represent MLC Kavitha, Kalvakuntla family has ensured that they finally got bail for their daughter.

Dnr

