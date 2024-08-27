x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What happened to Jai Hanuman?

Published on August 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Tasty Teja Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

What happened to Jai Hanuman?

Hanuman is one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema. The film also surpassed Sankranthi biggies and minted massive money. Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja are the new Superstars of Telugu cinema. The team announced the sequel titled Jai Hanuman and the film was announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Prasanth Varma is occupied with the scriptwork but there is a big challenge for him. After the massive success of Hanuman, Jai Hanuman is carrying bigger hype and the film needs stars. Prasanth Varma is keen to rope a pan-Indian star to essay the role of Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman.

This is the real reason why the film got delayed. Prasanth Varma is also rushed with opportunities and is working on multiple projects. He decided to kickstart the shoot of Jai Hanuman only after a star actor signs the film. For now, the discussions are on and the shoot is expected to commence next year. Jai Hanuman will be made on a record budget and will have a pan-Indian release. Prasanth Varma also has taken the responsibility to launch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna this year. For now, Jai Hanuman is delayed and more updates will roll after the cast of the film gets finalized.

Next SC grants conditional bail to Kalvakuntla Kavitha Previous Harish Shankar gets the needed boost from Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey

Latest

image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Tasty Teja Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event