What happened to Jai Hanuman?

Hanuman is one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema. The film also surpassed Sankranthi biggies and minted massive money. Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja are the new Superstars of Telugu cinema. The team announced the sequel titled Jai Hanuman and the film was announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Prasanth Varma is occupied with the scriptwork but there is a big challenge for him. After the massive success of Hanuman, Jai Hanuman is carrying bigger hype and the film needs stars. Prasanth Varma is keen to rope a pan-Indian star to essay the role of Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman.

This is the real reason why the film got delayed. Prasanth Varma is also rushed with opportunities and is working on multiple projects. He decided to kickstart the shoot of Jai Hanuman only after a star actor signs the film. For now, the discussions are on and the shoot is expected to commence next year. Jai Hanuman will be made on a record budget and will have a pan-Indian release. Prasanth Varma also has taken the responsibility to launch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna this year. For now, Jai Hanuman is delayed and more updates will roll after the cast of the film gets finalized.