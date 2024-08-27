Harish Shankar gets the needed boost from Pawan Kalyan

Harish Shankar is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema. His last film Mr Bachchan ended up as a disaster and he was targeted and trolled for his work. He was over confident on the film. Harish Shankar is back to work and he is working on the shooting schedules of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He met Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada recently and he got the needed boost. Pawan asked Harish Shankar to make a comeback with Ustaad Bhagat Singh and offered his moral support for Harish Shankar. The talented director got the needed boost at the right time and he is occupied with Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Gabbar Singh was a game changer for both Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar during those crucial days. The film gave the much needed hit for Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar entered the big league after the release of Gabbar Singh. Now, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a crucial one for Harish Shankar and the film too is a remake. Harish Shankar is known for adapting remakes well and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be a great opportunity for Harish Shankar. The shoot is expected to start in September and a major portion of the shoot will happen in a set that is constructed in Gandipet. Sree Leela is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film is expected to release during summer 2025.