x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar gets the needed boost from Pawan Kalyan

Published on August 27, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
c
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa

Harish Shankar gets the needed boost from Pawan Kalyan

Harish Shankar is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema. His last film Mr Bachchan ended up as a disaster and he was targeted and trolled for his work. He was over confident on the film. Harish Shankar is back to work and he is working on the shooting schedules of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He met Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada recently and he got the needed boost. Pawan asked Harish Shankar to make a comeback with Ustaad Bhagat Singh and offered his moral support for Harish Shankar. The talented director got the needed boost at the right time and he is occupied with Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Gabbar Singh was a game changer for both Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar during those crucial days. The film gave the much needed hit for Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar entered the big league after the release of Gabbar Singh. Now, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a crucial one for Harish Shankar and the film too is a remake. Harish Shankar is known for adapting remakes well and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be a great opportunity for Harish Shankar. The shoot is expected to start in September and a major portion of the shoot will happen in a set that is constructed in Gandipet. Sree Leela is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film is expected to release during summer 2025.

Next What happened to Jai Hanuman? Previous Countdown begins for Devara’s epic action saga
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa

Latest

image
c
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa

Most Read

image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues