Home > Movie News

Countdown begins for Devara’s epic action saga

Published on August 27, 2024 by ratnasri

Countdown begins for Devara’s epic action saga

‘Devara: Part 1’ is gearing up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, and the anticipation is growing following the success of the first single, “Fear Song,” starring NTR Jr, the Man of Masses. This epic saga will be released worldwide on September 27th.

Fans are thrilled by the 30-day countdown poster unveiled by the makers. The poster features NTR in two powerful looks, generating significant excitement among fans and movie lovers.

With 30 days remaining until the grand release, the makers have a busy month ahead with extensive promotional plans. Two songs and a trailer will be released this month, along with nationwide promotions and a major event.

Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead and Saif Ali Khan plays key role.

Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film.

